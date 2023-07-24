Last day for filing ITR is July 31 — Here's what happens if you miss this deadline

ITR filing: Have you not yet filed your income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23? Hurry, only 8 days left now as the deadline to file it without penalty will end on July 31, 2023.

Under income tax laws, ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. Taxpayers can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing it. The deadline for filing an income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-2023 (assessment year 2023-2024) will end on July 31, 2023.

For taxpayers who have not filed their returns till now, it's time to file them before the deadline. The department has been issuing reminders for the same.

Belated returns

In case taxpayers miss the deadline, they can still file belated ITR. However, that comes at a cost. A fee of Rs 5,000 is levied under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for filing belated returns. For taxpayers whose total income is not more than Rs 5 lakh in a financial year, the maximum penalty for the delay is Rs 1,000. Also, if there is tax to be paid, taxpayers will be charged interest at 1 percent per month after the end of the due date till they file ITR.

This is filed under Section 139(4) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. However, the process of filing it is the same as filing an income tax return before the due date.

Updated returns

There is also an option to file an updated return as per Section 139(8A). The Finance Act, 2022, has introduced the concept of updated returns to allow a longer duration for an assessee to file the return of income. An updated return can be filed, however, within 24 months from the end of the relevant assessment year (subject to certain conditions). It can be filed even after the expiry of time limits specified for the filing of a belated return or revised return of income.

A penalty or fee is not levied upon a person who wishes to furnish an updated return. However, they will be required to pay an additional tax in accordance with Section 140B of the Income Tax Act.

A taxpayer is required to furnish an updated return in those ITR forms which were notified for the respective assessment year for which an updated return is to be furnished. Such an ITR form is to be filed along with form ITR-U.

Not filing ITR at all

In case taxpayers do not file ITR at all, they will not be able to carry forward the losses of the current assessment year. Also, a penalty may be levied which is a minimum of 50 percent of the assessed tax or a maximum of 200 percent of the assessed tax. Additionally, they can face prosecution in extreme and high-value cases.