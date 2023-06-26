ITR filing: Can you claim standard deduction from multiple employers

If you have changed jobs during the financial year, you probably have more than one Form 16. Should you mention standard deduction from both while filing your income tax return (ITR)?

Some employees may have switched jobs during the financial year, which leads to them having more than one Form 16 during a financial year. This is because all the employers will issue Form 16s.

So, does this mean that employees can also claim a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 against the salary from both employers and claim it while filing income tax return (ITR)?

Well, no.

"If taxpayers have taken employment with more than one employer during the financial year, it is necessary to report salary income from all employers in ‘Schedule S.’ They should obtain Form 16 from each employer to file a return. A standard deduction of Rs 50,000 is an absolute and unconditional deduction allowed to an employee, and it does not require any supporting evidence or investment. However, this deduction can be claimed only once per year, regardless of the number of job changes during that period," Naveen Wadhawa, Deputy General Manager at Taxmann, said.

Therefore, taxpayers cannot claim the deduction of Rs 50,000 twice for the salary received from both employers.

The standard deduction is usually deducted from the gross salary and claimed as an exemption. This deduction can be claimed by all salaried employees. This happens by default without any investment or spending of money by the taxpayers.

Standard deduction in old slab

Under the old tax slab, Rs 50,000 standard deduction is given. The same has been untouched in the recent Budget 2023. This limit was last revised in the 2019-20 financial year. The interim budget presented on February 1, 2019, included numerous tax benefits for the salaried and the middle class. Among those was an additional amount of Rs 10,000 (increased from Rs 40,000) to the standard deduction limit. No change was made in Budget 2020 and 2021.

Standard deduction in new slab

Standard deduction is now also a part of new tax slab. Further, for those who earn Rs 15.5 lakh or more, there is an extended limit of Rs 52,500 as standard deduction.