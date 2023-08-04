Belated vs revised vs updated ITR: Penalty levied, how to file and more

ITR filing: Confused between revised, updated and belated returns? Read on to know the concepts and understand the differences between the three.

The deadline to file original income tax return (ITR) ended on July 31, however, individuals can still file belated, revised and updated returns. Those who missed the last date to file an original ITR can file a belated ITR. Similarly, when taxpayers file returns but later realise that they have missed some information or not disclosed something completely, they can file a revised return.

There is also an option to file an updated return as per Section 139(8A). The Finance Act, 2022 has introduced the concept of updated return to allow a longer duration for an assessee to file the return of income. An updated return can be filed within 24 months from the end of the relevant assessment year (subject to certain conditions). It can be filed even after the expiry of time limits specified for the filing of a belated return or revised return of income.

Penalty levied

A fee of Rs 5,000 is levied under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961 for filing a belated return. For taxpayers whose total income is not more than Rs 5 lakh in a financial year, the maximum penalty for the delay is Rs 1,000. Also, if there is tax to be paid, taxpayers will be charged interest at 1 percent per month after the end of the due date till they file ITR.

No penalty is levied for revised return filing but if the assessing officer discovers that the error was intentional/fraudulent, revision of return is not allowed and penalty may be levied.

A penalty or fee is not levied upon a person who wishes to furnish an updated return. However, they will be required to pay an additional tax in accordance with Section 140B of the Income Tax Act.

How to file

Belated returns can be filed under Section 139(4) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. However, the process of filing it is the same as filing an income tax return before the due date.

The I-T department has established an independent portal for e-filing income tax returns -- incometaxindia.gov.in. Additionally, there are certain private entities registered by the Income Tax department that allows you to do it.

Revised return can be filed under Section 139(5) of the Income-tax Act through the online portal – incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, or by any other means before the end of the assessment process.

On the other hand, taxpayer is required to furnish an updated return in those ITR forms which were notified for the respective assessment year for which an updated return is to be furnished. Such an ITR form is to be filed along with the form ITR-U.