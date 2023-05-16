Income Tax Department releases offline ITR 2 form: Know who should use it

ITR filing forms: Choosing the correct ITR form is crucial while filing the Income Tax Return. Using the wrong ITR form can result in a defective filing, and the tax authorities will send a notice to file a revised ITR

The income tax department has released the ITR 2 offline form for filing income tax return (ITR) for financial year (FY) 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24). Hence, taxpayers who meet the eligibility criteria for ITR 2 can access the form through department's website and file their ITR offline.

ITR filing is the process by which a taxpayer can report total income earned in a financial year. The taxpayer can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during the financial year by filing it for that year.

About ITR 2

ITR 2 is available for individuals and HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families), whether resident or non-resident, in respect of following incomes:

Salary or pension

Income or loss from one or more house properties

Income or loss under the head ‘Capital Gains’

Income under the head ‘Other sources’ (including income chargeable at special rates).

ITR-2 cannot be filed by any individual or HUF, whose total income for the year includes income from profit and gains from business or profession, and also who has income in the nature of interest, salary, bonus, commission or remuneration, by whatever name called, due to, or received by a taxpayer from a partnership firm, according to income tax rule.

Documents required for filing ITR

Taxpayers having salary income need Form 16 issued by their employer. If they have earned interest on fixed deposits or saving bank account and TDS has been deducted on the same, they need TDS certificates i.e., Form 16A issued by deductors. They will need Form 26AS to verify TDS on salary as well as TDS other than salary. Form 26AS could be downloaded from the e-filing portal.

Taxpayers living in rented premises need rent-paid receipts for calculation of HRA (in case they have not submitted the same to their employer).

More about ITR forms

The Income Tax Department has notified seven forms for filing ITR. These include Sahaj (ITR-1), Form ITR-2, Form ITR-3, Form Sugam (ITR-4), Form ITR-5, Form ITR-6, and Form ITR-7.