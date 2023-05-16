Income Tax Department releases offline ITR 2 form: Know who should use it

ITR filing forms: Choosing the correct ITR form is crucial while filing the Income Tax Return. Using the wrong ITR form can result in a defective filing, and the tax authorities will send a notice to file a revised ITR

The income tax department has released the ITR 2 offline form for filing income tax return (ITR) for financial year (FY) 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24). Hence, taxpayers who meet the eligibility criteria for ITR 2 can access the form through department's website and file their ITR offline.

Live Tv

Loading...

ITR filing is the process by which a taxpayer can report total income earned in a financial year. The taxpayer can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during the financial year by filing it for that year.

About ITR 2