Income Tax Department releases offline ITR 2 form: Know who should use it

By Anshul  May 16, 2023 3:45:47 PM IST (Published)

ITR filing forms: Choosing the correct ITR form is crucial while filing the Income Tax Return. Using the wrong ITR form can result in a defective filing, and the tax authorities will send a notice to file a revised ITR

The income tax department has released the ITR 2 offline form for filing income tax return (ITR) for financial year (FY) 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24). Hence, taxpayers who meet the eligibility criteria for ITR 2 can access the form through department's website and file their ITR offline.

ITR filing is the process by which a taxpayer can report total income earned in a financial year. The taxpayer can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during the financial year by filing it for that year.
About ITR 2
ITR 2 is available for individuals and HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families), whether resident or non-resident, in respect of following incomes:
