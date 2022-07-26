    Home

    ITR filing: How to pay your income tax using Challan 280

    Profile image
    By Anshul   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Income tax return (ITR) filing: You don’t have to rely on any Chartered Accountant or other sources for paying your income tax. Challan 280 can make the process easier for you.

    Paying income tax is now seamless, and you can do that by using ‘Challan 280’. You are required to fill in the details on the form and use it to pay your income tax either in online or offline mode.
    Where is it available?
    Challan 280 is a form available on the official website of Income Tax India.
    What kind of taxes can be paid using Challan 280?
    You can use it for the payment of advance tax, self-assessment tax, and other charges online and offline, Abhishek Soni, CEO and co-founder, Tax2Win, told CNBC-TV18.com.
    Is it applicable to salaried individuals?
    No, it may not apply to salaried individuals as employers already deduct applicable taxes from their employees.
    How to use the form?
    The filled-up form can be used either online or offline at a bank to pay the income tax.
    Here are the steps to use Challan 280 for making an online tax payment:
    Step 1: Log on to the income tax website and select 'Challan 280' option
    Step 2: Enter all the details in the form like the PAN details, assessment year, address, mobile number
    Step 3: Choose the type of tax payment, such as advance tax, self-assessment tax or any other
    Step 4: Fill in the details and choose the bank to make the payment
    Step 5: Enter the captcha and review all the information
    Step 6:  Click on 'proceed' and once you are directed to the bank’s page, enter the login details, income tax amount
    Here are the steps to use Challan 280 in offline mode:
    Step 1: Download the 'Challan 280' from the income tax website
    Step 2: Fill in details like PAN, assessment year, residential address, email id, and mobile number.
    Step 3: Now, physically visit the bank carrying the form and make the payment
