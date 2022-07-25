How to file Income Tax Return without Form16

The last date for filing of income tax returns without incurring any penalty is a few days away. But for harried taxpayers who are still waiting on their employers to provide them with their copy of Form 16, there is good news. Taxpayers can file their income tax returns without the inclusion of Form 16. Here’s what you need to know.

Form 16/16A is a certificate for all the tax that has been deducted at the source by the employer in the form of Tax Deducted at Source/Tax Collected at Source on behalf of the employees from their salaries. The form also includes the list of deductions that have been made, if any, as admissible under the Income Tax Act. While it is mandatory for all taxpayers to be issued a Form 16, often the form may be delayed in delivery due to full and final clearance taking upwards of 45 days in case of exit of an employee from a company

In this situation, the taxpayers can use their salary slips, which will have a breakdown of the salary components as well as all deductions made. Using this in conjunction with Form 26AS, which is the consolidated annual tax statement showing the total tax deducted at source, tax collected at source, advance tax paid and self-assessment tax from all sources linked to the PAN account, allows taxpayers to file their ITRs.

Taxpayers should ensure that all details like additional income, deductions claimed on HRA, deductions under Sections 80C and 80D and others are calculated. If the gross income, total deductions, and total TDS come out to the same amount as the one shown in Form 26AS, then taxpayers can proceed to file their ITRs even without the help of Form 16/16A.