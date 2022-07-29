    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    ITR filing: Here's how to calculate relief for salary arrears and how to claim it

    ITR filing: Here's how to calculate relief for salary arrears and how to claim it

    By Anshul
    ITR filing: While receiving arrears in your salary may make you happy, it's important to know about its tax implications too.

    ITR filing: Here's how to calculate relief for salary arrears and how to claim it
    As a salaried employee, you may receive some arrears or advances that are taxable in the year they are received. This may include salary arrears, advance salary, family pension arrears, commuted pension, any compensation on termination of employment, to list just a few.
    So, how can you claim it while filing an income tax return (ITR)?
    Well, if you receive any such amount in a current year, it will have a subsequent impact on gross salary leading to a significant jump in tax liability. Consequently, this will push you to a higher income tax slab.
    Hence, the income tax act allows relief under Section 89(1) to reduce the impact of additional tax liability arising from receipt of salary arrears. This relief can be claimed if the tax payable is higher after receiving such arrears.
    In case there is no additional tax liability, relief is not allowed, Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of Clear, told CNBC-TV18.com.
    Gupta further explained the calculation of relief from salary arrears under Section 89(1), citing an example.
    Mr X (non-senior citizen) has a net taxable income is Rs 12,00,000 in the financial year (FY21-22). He received salary arrears of Rs 3,00,000 from the financial year (FY12-13), and his net taxable income in FY12-13 was Rs 8,00,000 (including arrears).
    To compute the relief under Section 89(1), let's find out the tax liability for FY21-22 and for FY12-13.
    Tax liability for FY21-22
    Step-1: Calculate salary inclusive of arrears.
    Total taxable income: Rs 12,00,000 + Rs 3,00,000 = Rs 15,00,000
    Income tax: Rs 2,62,500
    Cess: Rs 10,500
    Total tax liability = Rs 2,73,000
    Step-2: Calculate salary without arrears
    Total income: Rs 12,00,000
    Income tax: Rs 1,72,500
    Cess: Rs 6,900
    Total tax liability = Rs 1,79,400
    Step-3: Difference between Tax at Step-1 and Tax at Step-2
    Rs 2,73,000 - Rs 1,79,400 = Rs 93,600
    Tax liability for FY12-13
    Step-4: Calculate salary inclusive of arrears
    Total income: Rs 8,00,000
    Income tax: Rs 90,000
    Education cess: Rs 2,700
    Total tax liability: Rs 92,700
    Step-5: Calculate the salary without arrears
    Total income: Rs 5,00,000
    Income tax: Rs 30,000
    Education cess: Rs 900
    Total tax liability: Rs 30,900
    Step-6: Difference between tax at Step-4 and tax at Step-5
    Rs 92,700 - Rs 30,900 = Rs 61,800
    Step-7: Relief under Section 89(1): Step-3 minus Step-6
    Rs 93,600 - Rs 61,800 = Rs 31,800
    Step-8: Tax payable:
    Tax at Step-1 minus Relief under Section 89(1)
    Rs 2,73,000 - Rs 31,800 = Rs 2,41,200
    Note: The total income is taxable income after claiming all the exemptions and deductions.
    How to claim relief under section 89(1)?
    To claim relief under Section 89(1), you are required to submit form number 10E.
    "Online filing of this form is mandatory. You basically need to mention the particulars of your income received in a particular financial year, including arrears or advances, if any, Form number 10E is required to be filed before filing your tax return. You also need to ensure that you choose Annexure-1 for salary arrears," Gupta said.
