ITR filing: How is Annual Information Statement different from Form 26AS and how to read it?

The Income Tax Department has updated the Compliance Portal with the new Annual Information Statement (AIS) recently. It is a financial statement that is said to be meant for simplifying your tax filing pattern by making financial transactions available in one place.

According to ITD, AIS essentially provides a comprehensive overview of all monetary transactions done by a taxpayer within a fiscal year. The new form also has a feature to capture the feedback of the taxpayers. This means that the taxpayers can submit their feedback to the income tax department in case of any discrepancies or information mismatch.

Many taxpayers, however, are unsure if the new AIS will make their lives easier or more difficult. In addition to this, there is confusion as to whether AIS will replace the form 26AS or is different from it. So in order to make taxpayers life easier and resolve their queries, here is a guide to help you.

What is AIS?

The Annual Information Statement (AIS) is basically a utility/form that is available on the Income Tax website that reveals all of the taxpayer's financial and tax-related information. It is an extension of Form 26AS, which contains information on SFT and taxes deducted throughout the year.

The new AIS now includes information such as interest, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions, dividends, foreign remittance information etc. It has been introduced with the purpose of removing duplicate information if any. If the taxpayer thinks that the information shown in the form is duplicate, incorrect, relates to another year, or if there is any fallacy, then the taxpayer will be able to submit their feedback. In the AIS, the reported value and the value following feedback will be displayed separately.

The primary goals of AIS are to display the entire information to the taxpayer; encourage voluntary compliance and facilitate smooth return prefiling; and deter non-compliance.

Apart from the online format, the ITD has made an AIS Utility available for taxpayers to help them provide feedback to the tax department offline as well. Taxpayers would be able to download AIS in PDF, JSON, and CSV formats from the website.

Components of AIS

There are broadly two components of AIS viz., TIS and AIS. While AIS contains comprehensive data related to TDS, bank interest, foreign remittances, mutual funds, etc., on the other hand, TIS gives a summary of this information. It simply means that the aggregated value is displayed to the taxpayer for ease of filing tax returns

TIS and AIS are almost similar with just one exception. TIS will only show a summary of the transactions shown in AIS, whereas AIS will contain a detailed statement of the transactions.

Now, AIS is further divided into two parts, Part A & Part B. Part A includes information such as DOB, PAN, mobile number, address, and other details. Part B includes details relating to, but not limited to, specified financial transactions, payment of tax, outward forward remittance, TDS, and interest on refunds.

The Difference between AIS and Form 26AS

Whilst Form 26 AS only mentions high-value transactions and tax deducted at source, the AIS includes full data of savings bank interest, interest on deposits, capital gains, foreign remittances, and share transactions. It is important to note that AIS shows only that information that is available to the income tax department. The transactions that are not available with them shall be reported by the taxpayer accurately to avoid any penalties or notices.

AIS would make it much easier to file an Income Tax Return (ITR) by consolidating more details than Form 26AS. It is to be noted that Form 26AS on the portal will continue to exist till the new AIS is completely operational.

How to View and Read AIS

To view your AIS, you first need to log in to the income tax portal. Once you have logged in, click on the Services tab and then on ‘Annual Information Statement.’ You will see a separate page with three tabs.

➔ Instructions

➔ AIS (There will be two options: TIS & AIS)

➔ History

The taxpayer can easily view their AIS and all the related information in these sections. In addition, taxpayers can study the AIS papers (AIS Handbook, Guide, and FAQs) under the "Resources" section or contact the helpdesk via the "Help" section on the AIS Homepage if they have any questions.

The bottom line is that with all of the pertinent data in one piece, tax filing will be considerably easier for taxpayers, and the likelihood of any critical information being overlooked in the ITR will be very minimal.

The author, Abhishek Soni, is Co-founder and CEO at Tax2win.in. The views expressed are personal