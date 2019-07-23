ITR filing: How do you register yourself to e-file your Income Tax?

The Income Tax Department’s e-filing website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in can be used by all taxpayers in India to e-File their tax returns. E-filing registration is a process that is mandatory for anyone who wants to file their tax returns. The registration process is pretty simple, and one can do it in a few steps. The taxpayer must complete the e-filing registration process to access the e-filing website. Once registered, the taxpayer can use the e-filing website to file Income Tax Return, view the status of income tax returns, check e-Filed returns of previous years, respond to Income Tax notices and also know the status of a tax refund. Hence, it is essential that every taxpayer completes the process of Income Tax e-filing registration.

For Income Tax e-Filing registration, you need the following details.

-A valid Permanent Account Number (PAN). This is your user ID for logging in to the e-Filing website

-A valid mobile number, preferably the one which is linked to your Aadhaar

-A valid email address

-A valid, current address

Step by Step process on how to register for E-filing ITR

Now we will take a look at the steps one must follow for registration on the e-Filing website of the Income Tax Department www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov. As mentioned earlier, it is a simple process, and you can do it on your own in a few minutes.

Step 1: Go to the e-Filing website of the Income Tax Department (https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).​

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register yourself’ button available on the home page. The registration page will open.

Step 3: Select the ‘User Type’ (such as Individual, Firm, etc..) and click on the ‘Continue’ button.

Step 4: Enter the basic Details’ and click on ‘Continue’ button.

Here are the basic details that you need to enter.

-PAN (this is your User ID for e-Filing website)

-Name (Surname, Middle name and First name or Organization Name in case of Non-Individuals)

-Date of Birth /Date of Incorporation

-Email id

-Mobile Phone (not required for Non-Residents)

Step 5: Once you have entered the above details, an email will be sent for verification at the registered email address. After verification, the Registration Form will open. Enter the details in the form.

Below are the mandatory details to be entered when the registration form opens.

-Password (This is the password that you will use to access the website- see strong password policy)

-Personal Details/ Principal Contact Details

-Contact Details

-Current Address

-Subscribe to Mailing List

-Enable Alerts, reminder and notifications

-Captcha

Step 6: Click on the ‘Submit’ button after you have correctly entered all the details.

On successful validation, you will get the message ‘Registration successful.’

Step 7: A confirmation e-mail will be sent to the Email provided with an Activation link. An SMS along with OTP (One time Password) will also be sent to the Mobile number provided.

Step 8: Check your registered email and click on the Activation link. To activate the account, the taxpayer should click on the activation link and enter the OTP received by SMS on Mobile. On success, the account is activated.

Now you are ready to access the e-Filing website and file your Income Tax returns. Apart from other benefits, filing income tax returns also help you save taxes by claiming available deductions.

Remember that without registration, you cannot e-File your tax returns, and this is one of the first things you need to do a taxpayer. If you are a salaried employee and are registered on the Income department’s website, you can start filing your Income Tax return (ITR) when you receive the Form 16 from your employer.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts are their own and not that of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.