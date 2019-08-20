Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

ITR Filing: Here's how you can submit your income tax online

Updated : August 20, 2019 01:59 PM IST

Once registered, the taxpayer can use the e-filing website to file income tax return, view the status of returns, check e-filed returns of previous years, respond to Income Tax notices and also know the status of a tax refund.
For the assessment year 2019-20, there are currently seven kinds of forms available for filing your tax return.
ITR Filing: Here's how you can submit your income tax online
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Here's why JM Financials thinks Finolex Cables will gain 25% in a year

Here's why JM Financials thinks Finolex Cables will gain 25% in a year

This stock rose over 4000% in 8 years but fell 78% in just last 1 year. Here's why

This stock rose over 4000% in 8 years but fell 78% in just last 1 year. Here's why

After Chandrayaan-2, ISRO sets eyes on Sun with Aditya-L1 probe in 2019-20, Mars, Venus missions by 2023

After Chandrayaan-2, ISRO sets eyes on Sun with Aditya-L1 probe in 2019-20, Mars, Venus missions by 2023

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV