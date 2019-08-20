ITR Filing: Here's how you can submit your income tax online

Taxpayers can file their income online via the tax department's portal. The income tax department's e-filing website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in can be used by all taxpayers in India to e-file their tax returns. E-filing registration is a process that is mandatory for anyone who wants to file their tax returns. However, super senior citizens (i.e. aged 80 years and above) are allowed to file their ITR in paper format.

Once registered, the taxpayer can use the e-filing website to file the income tax return, view the status of returns, check e-filed returns of previous years, respond to Income Tax notices and also know the status of a tax refund.

For the assessment year 2019-20, there are currently seven kinds of forms available for filing your tax return. ITR 1-3 can be used by individuals, while ITR 4-7 are used by corporates, businesses or associations. In case you are unsure as to which form to use, take help from your tax adviser or financial adviser.

It is important for an individual or businesses and corporates to choose the correct form and file their returns accordingly, else the IT department may charge a fine in case any discrepancies are found.

Once you are done paying all the taxes that were due, and you think you are eligible for any refund from the income tax department, you can start filing your ITR form. The form can be downloaded from the e-filing website in Excel or Java utility. In case you are eligible for ITR-1 and ITR-4, then the form can be filed online by choosing the option 'prepare and submit online,' without downloading any software.

Once you file the returns, the verification process starts. There are six ways to do the verification, which include five electronic methods and one physical verification. The tax department allows you 120 days to verify it.

If you are opting for the electronic verification, you are not required to send any physical documents by post to the IT department. However, if you wish to do it physically, you have to send a duly signed copy of

ITR-V/Acknowledgement to:

'CPC, Post Box no. 1, Electronic City Post Office, Bangalore - 560100, Karnataka, India.'