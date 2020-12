Investments or activities in the stock market attract taxation in several forms. This means income tax return (ITR) filing is also different for a trader and an investor. A trader is the one who engages in several high-volume transactions with the intent of profiting from frequent price fluctuations.

A person having income including stock trading income has to disclose income from stock trading in the return of income. There can be two types of income from stock/equity trading i.e. from intraday trading or from trading of stocks held for a period of more than a day.

According to Arpit Gupta, ClearTax, traders have to be more diligent with their tax-filing because trading activity is reported as business income in tax returns.

"Income from intraday trading shall be treated as income/loss from speculative business (onwards AY 2018-19) after deduction of security transaction tax (STT) paid on such transactions. Further, this shall be reported in ITR3 as income from a speculative business," explains Kapil Rana, Founder & Chairman, HostBooks Ltd.

Income from stocks/equity held more than one-day, as Rana suggests, will be construed as gains/losses from capital assets transaction and may be reported in ITR2 under the head capital gains.

Then one should consider the holding period of stock for categorization of capital gains into short-term capital gains and long-term capital gains.

"For long-term capital gains holding period should be more than 12 months. In other cases, it shall be treated as short-term capital gains. Short-term capital gains from stock trading are taxable at 15 percent. From February 1, 2018, the long-term capital gains amount is taxable at the rate of 10 percent after the exemption of threshold limit Rs 1,00,000, earlier such long-term capital gains were fully tax-free," Rana illustrates.