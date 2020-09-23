Personal Finance ITR filing: Here's all you need to know about using ITR-3 and ITR-4 Sugam forms Updated : September 23, 2020 09:14 PM IST The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline for financial year 2019-20 (assessment 2020-21) ends on November 30, 2020. Income Tax Department has notified 7 forms for filing ITR this year. These forms include Sahaj (ITR-1), Form ITR-2, Form ITR-3, Form Sugam (ITR-4), Form ITR-5, Form ITR-6 and Form ITR-7. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.