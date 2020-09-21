Personal Finance ITR filing: Here are the steps to pre-validate your bank account to get refunds Updated : September 21, 2020 02:21 PM IST There are chances when taxpayers may have miscalculated income tax and paid in excess or their tax deducted at source (TDS) may have gone in excess. On such situations, taxpayers can get a refund of the excess amount by claiming a refund at the time of income tax return (ITR) filing. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.