Personal Finance
ITR filing: Here are different tax slabs, exemption limits
Updated : October 07, 2020 09:47 AM IST
The last day to file income tax return (ITR) for FY19-20 (AY20-21) is November 30, 2020.
Through an ITR, the assessee communicates the particulars of the income earned and any taxes paid on it in a financial year to the Income Tax (I-T) Department.
As per I-T law, individual taxpayers (including residents as well as non-residents) are classified into three categories: those below 60 years of age, senior citizens (60-80 years) and super senior citizens (above 80 years).