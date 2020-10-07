  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

ITR filing: Here are different tax slabs, exemption limits

Updated : October 07, 2020 09:47 AM IST

The last day to file income tax return (ITR) for FY19-20 (AY20-21) is November 30, 2020.
Through an ITR, the assessee communicates the particulars of the income earned and any taxes paid on it in a financial year to the Income Tax (I-T) Department.
As per I-T law, individual taxpayers (including residents as well as non-residents) are classified into three categories: those below 60 years of age, senior citizens (60-80 years) and super senior citizens (above 80 years).
ITR filing: Here are different tax slabs, exemption limits

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall below 9.1 lakh; lowest since Sept 9; total cases above 67.5 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall below 9.1 lakh; lowest since Sept 9; total cases above 67.5 lakh

H-1B visas: Trump administration impose new curbs to protect US workers ahead of presidential election

H-1B visas: Trump administration impose new curbs to protect US workers ahead of presidential election

US trade deficit up at 14-year high to $67.1 billion in August

US trade deficit up at 14-year high to $67.1 billion in August

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement