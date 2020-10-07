ITR filing: Here are different tax slabs, exemption limits

The last day to file income tax return (ITR) for FY19-20 (AY20-21) is November 30, 2020. Through an ITR, the assessee communicates the particulars of the income earned and any taxes paid on it in a financial year to the Income Tax (I-T) Department.

As per I-T law, individual taxpayers (including residents as well as non-residents) are classified into three categories: those below 60 years of age, senior citizens (60-80 years) and super senior citizens (above 80 years).

Filing ITR is mandatory for individuals having an annual income of Rs 2.5 lakh or more. For senior citizens (individuals between 60 years and 80 years of age), the limit is Rs 3 lakh, and for very senior citizens (aged above 80 years), the limit is Rs 5 lakh.

There are different slabs for each category of taxpayers. As of now, there are two tax regimes existing in the tax system. Budget 2020 has announced a new tax regime giving taxpayers an option to pay taxes as per the new tax slabs from FY 2020-21. This new tax system has been made optional and continues to co-exist with the old one.

Income Tax Slab Tax Rate Up to Rs 2.5 lakh NIL Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh 5% (Tax rebate of Rs 12,500 available under section 87A) Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh 10% Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh 15% Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh 20% Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh 25% Rs 15 lakh and above 30%

Meanwhile, as per the old tax regime, if the total income of an individual is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh, the tax rate is nil. If the income falls in Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh bracket, 5 percent income tax is payable. However, those earning up to Rs 5 lakh can claim a rebate of Rs 12,500 under Section 87A of the Income Tax (I-T) Act.