ITR filing FAQs: What is nil return and why should you file it?

Even those individuals whose annual earnings are below the threshold income tax limit of Rs 2.5 lakh are advised to file their income tax return (ITR) for the assessment year 2022-23 or financial year 2021-22 by July 31.

According to tax experts, one cannot claim a refund on tax deducted at source (TDS) unless they file an income tax return, Mint reported. Therefore, you are well advised to file income tax returns even if the annual income is below Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

Here are some frequently asked questions about nil ITR.

What is nil return?

Nil income tax returns are filed by individuals whose annual earnings are below the taxable income. These individuals do not have to pay income tax during the year but must show the income tax department that they are below the taxable threshold.

Who should file nil ITR?

Those who earn annual income below the taxable limit but wish to keep a record of it can file nil ITR.

Even those individuals who have been filing income tax returns for many years and have come below the taxable limit this year should file nil ITR.

Those who have paid TDS need to file nil ITR to get refund of the same.

Why should you file it?

ITR serves as proof of income while applying for visa or passport. Hence, filing an income tax return is important. Also, it helps individuals to ensure that there is no gap in the tax filing records. It is also a preventive measure to avert automated notices from the income tax department.

What are the benefits of filing nil ITR?

Filing nil ITR helps in claiming refunds against the TDS deducted by the employer. For some individuals, the total income without taking deductions into consideration may be above the taxable limit. However, with the deductions, the income may come below the minimum exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh. If such individuals have paid more in taxes, they must file income tax returns to claim a refund.

Filing nil ITR is also beneficial for those planning to apply for loans. At times, banks or other lending institutions ask the individual for ITR to sanction the loan amount.

How to file nil return online?

Filing nil return is similar to filing a regular income tax return. An individual needs to enter the details of income and deductions. The income tax will be computed and shown as one without dues. The individual will then have to submit the return to the income tax department by sending the ITR to CPC Bengaluru to complete the e-filing process.

What happens if you don’t file nil return?