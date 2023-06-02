The income tax (I-T) department has enabled the online form for ITR-2 with pre-filled data for the assessment year 2023-24. This comes days after the department allowed individuals to use ITR-1 and 4 online forms. Here's an FAQ answering all queries on ITR filing:
ITR filing FAQ: Forms available, documents required, process and key questions answered
What is ITR filing?
ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation.
A person can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing an ITR for that year.
What are the different modes of filing ITR?
The return can be filed in any of the following ways, - (i) by furnishing the return in a paper form; (ii) by furnishing the return electronically under digital signature; (iii) by transmitting the data in the return electronically under electronic verification code; (iv) by transmitting the data in the return electronically and thereafter submitting the verification of the return in Return Form ITR-V;.
Is it necessary to attach any documents along with the return of income?
ITR return forms are attachment-less forms and, hence, the taxpayer is not required to attach any document (like proof of investment, TDS certificates, etc.) along with the return of income (whether filed manually or filed electronically).
However, these documents should be retained by the taxpayer and should be produced before the tax authorities when demanded in situations like assessment, inquiry, etc.
How to file the return of income electronically?
Income tax department has established an independent portal for e-filing of returns of income.
The taxpayers can log on to https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal for e-filing the return of income..
What is the e-filing utility provided by the income tax department?
The income tax department has provided a free e-filing utility (i.e., Java and Excel) to generate e-return and furnishing returns electronically.
By using the e-filing utility, taxpayers can easily file their returns of income.
.
Is there any e-filing help desk established by the Income-tax Department?
In case of queries on e-filing of return, the taxpayer can contact 1800 180 1961..
What is Form 26AS?
Form 26AS - a consolidated annual tax statement – is an essential document required during the filing of an Income Tax Return (ITR).
This is just like a tax passbook, which has all the information of all the incomes that have been reported, the taxes that have been deducted and other specific financial transactions that have been reported against the assessee’s Permanent Account Number (PAN).
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View: BRICS Summit — India is the only dependable bridge between BRICS and the US
Jun 2, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: The Social Progress Imperative Report 2022— India has its work cut out for it
Jun 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
A mixed bag with few bright spots for consumer durables makers in Q4FY23. What to expect in FY24?
Jun 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read