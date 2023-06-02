English
ITR filing FAQ: Forms available, documents required, process and key questions answered

By Anshul  Jun 2, 2023 1:13:51 PM IST (Published)

The income tax (I-T) department has enabled the online form for ITR-2 with pre-filled data for the assessment year 2023-24. This comes days after the department allowed individuals to use ITR-1 and 4 online forms. Here's an FAQ answering all queries on ITR filing:

The deadline for filing your income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. Though the deadline may look a bit far, the right time to start the process is as soon as taxpayers get their Form 16s. As per the rule, employers must issue Form 16 every year on or before 15 June of the next year, immediately after the financial year in which the tax is deducted. It is mandatory to issue Form 16 to taxpayers.
