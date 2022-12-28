ITR FAQ | Belated, revised returns filing deadline only 4 days away — Process, penalty levied, other questions answered

Belated, revised ITR filing deadline nears: Here are some of the key things that individual taxpayers should keep in mind while filing their tax returns this year.

The deadline to file the belated and revised income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23) will end on December 31, 2022. This means taxpayers only have four days left now. Under income tax laws, ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. You can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing it.

Also, ITR can be used as proof of income and address.

Here's an FAQ on ITR filing: