ITR filing: Decoding Section 115BAC of Income Tax Act

ITR filing: You can choose to pay income tax under an optional new tax regime. The new tax regime is available for individuals and HUFs with lower tax rates and fewer deductions/exemptions.

Individuals looking to file an income tax return (ITR) can pay tax under the new structure with lower rates but without many deductions or under the old one with higher rates but with applicable exemptions. The new scheme of taxation was introduced in 2020 by the insertion of a new Section 115BAC.
The basic feature of this new regime is lower tax rates as compared to existing slab rates but by foregoing around 70 exemptions and deductions.
Under Section 115BAC, seven income slabs are available:
Annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax under the new slab. Those individuals earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh have to pay 5 percent tax. Income between Rs 5 and 7.5 lakh is taxed at 10 percent, while between Rs 7.5 and 10 lakh is taxed at 15 percent.
Those earning between Rs 10 and 12.5 lakh have to pay tax at the rate of 20 percent, while those earning between Rs 12.5 and Rs 15 lakh have to pay tax at the rate of 25 percent. Income above Rs 15 lakh is taxed at 30 percent.
Here’s a comparison between both the regimes:
New tax slab ratesOld tax slab rates
Income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh5%Income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh5%
Income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh10%Income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh20%
Income from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh15%Income above Rs 10 lakh30%
Income from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh20%
Income from Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh25%
Income above Rs 15 lakh30% 
How to choose a suitable one between the two regimes?
Taxpayers should assess the situations and actual benefits of the old and the new tax structure before opting for the one that works better for them. According to experts, individuals availing more deductions and exemptions under the Income Tax Act must choose the old regime. Others with no exemptions can go with the new slab.
Here are some of the exemptions and deductions not claimable under the new tax regime:
  • Standard deduction under Section 80TTA/80TTB
  • Leave Travel Allowance (LTA)
  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • Children education allowance
  • Other special allowances
    • Interest on housing loan on the self-occupied property
  • Chapter VI-A deduction (Section 80C, 80D, 80E and so on, except Section 80CCD(2) and Section 80JJAA)
  • Exemption or deduction for any other perquisites or allowances
  • Deduction from family pension income
