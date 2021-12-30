ITR filing deadline to end tomorrow; here's what happens if you miss it

The deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 or assessment year 2021-22 without any penalty will end on December 31, 2021 and it is advisable to file it before the due date.

But what happens in case taxpayers miss this?

Well, taxpayers will still be able to file ITR till March 31, 2022 but with a penalty.

According to the Income Tax (I-T) department, an assessee who does not submit a return of income within the deadline is allowed to file a belated return at a later time. However, certain penalty charges are applicable in case of a belated income tax return (ITR)

A belated income tax return attracts a late filing fee under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act . The amount of penalty payable by the assessees filing a late return increases based on the degree of delay.

The penalty for filing ITR after the due date is up to Rs 5,000.

Those who have an annual income of Rs 5 lakh, however, are required to pay Rs 1,000 for filing ITR after the due date.

Generally, taxpayers are required to file ITR by July 31 of any year (unless extended by the government). This year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the last date for filing ITR to December 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The process of filing a belated return is the same as filing the return on or before the due date.

In case an assessee doesn't file ITR at all, he/she will not be able to carry forward the losses of the current assessment year. A penalty may also be levied which is a minimum of 50 percent of the assessed tax or a maximum of 200 percent of the assessed tax. The assessee may have to face prosecution also (i.e. rigorous imprisonment for a term up to 7 years and fine), in extreme and high-value cases.

A person can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing an ITR for that year. Also, ITR can be used as proof of income and address.

ITR filing is compulsory for individuals earning a specified amount of income in a year.