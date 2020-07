Taxpayers who have not filed their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for fiscal 2018-19 can do it online till September 2020, as per Income Tax (I-T) department’s recent order. The online filing format of ITR is known as e-filing.

Earlier, the government had extended the deadline to file belated income tax return (ITR) for FY 2018-19 at two occasions. First, from the original deadline of March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020, and then to July 31, 2020.

The I-T department has established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns. Under the current income tax laws, several forms are available for different types of assessees to file their income tax return for financial year 2018-19 namely ITR 1, ITR 2, ITR 3, ITR 4, ITR 5, ITR 6 and ITR 7.

The belated return can be filed with certain penalty charges.

Here are the steps to file ITR for FY18-19, according to I-T department website:

Step 1: Go to income-tax e-filing portal -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Download appropriate ITR utility under Downloads > IT Return Preparation Software.

Step 3: Extract the downloaded utility ZIP file and open the utility from the extracted folder.

Step 4: Fill the applicable and mandatory fields of the ITR form.

Step 5: Validate all the tabs of the ITR form and calculate tax.

Step 6: Generate and save the XML.

Step 7: Now, login to e-filing portal by entering user ID (PAN), password, captcha code and click login.

Step 8: Click on the e-file menu and click Income Tax Return link.

Step 9: On ITR page, PAN will be auto-populated. Select assessment year.

Step 10: Now, select ITR form Number, Filing Type as original/revised Return.

Step 11: 'Select Submission Mode as Upload XML.