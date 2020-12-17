Personal Finance ITR filing deadline for FY19-20 nears; here's all you need to know Updated : December 17, 2020 09:53 AM IST Income Tax Return (ITR) filing is compulsory for individuals earning a specified amount of income in a year. Generally, taxpayers are required to file ITR by July 31 of any year (unless extended by the government). This year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for filing ITR for FY2019-20 (AY2020-21) to December 31, 2020 because of the pandemic. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.