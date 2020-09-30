Personal Finance ITR filing deadline for FY18-19 ends today; here's what will happen if you miss filing it Updated : September 30, 2020 03:26 PM IST The deadline for filing belated and revised income tax return (ITR) for assessment year 2019-20 (financial year 2018-19) ends on Wednesday i.e today. It is compulsory for individuals earning a specified amount of income in a year to file ITR. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.