Not filed your ITR yet? Fret not, the deadline has extended to March 15

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) today extended the date of filing income tax returns (ITRs) to March 15. The earlier deadline to file the ITRs was December 31.

In a press release, CBDT said it was extending the deadline "o n consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders due to COVID-19 and in electronic filing of various reports of audit under the provisions

of the Income Tax Act, 1961".

The CBDT also extended deadlines to file audit reports, and reports by accountants under Section 92E of the I-T Act, to February 15.

The statement clarified that the extension does not apply to cases in which the amount of tax on the total income "as reduced by the amount as specified in clauses (i) to (vi) of sub-section (1) of that section" exceeds Rs 1 lakh.

The release further said that in case of those who paid the tax under Section 140A of the I-T Act before the original due date (without extensions), the paid amount will be considered advance tax.