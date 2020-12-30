  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

ITR filing deadline ends tomorrow; here's what happens if you miss it

Updated : December 30, 2020 06:26 PM IST

The deadline to file an income tax return (ITR) for income earned in the financial year 2019-20 will end tomorrow i.e. December 31, 2020.
ITR filing, as Income Tax (I-T) law says, is compulsory for individuals earning a specified amount of income in a year.
ITR filing deadline ends tomorrow; here's what happens if you miss it

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Farmer leader appeal against vandalism after 1,500 telecom towers found damaged in Punjab

Farmer leader appeal against vandalism after 1,500 telecom towers found damaged in Punjab

PPP model should be adopted to vaccinate 1.4 billion people: Manipal Hospitals’ Dr H Sudarshan Ballal

PPP model should be adopted to vaccinate 1.4 billion people: Manipal Hospitals’ Dr H Sudarshan Ballal

NCC issues 1.8 crore convertible warrants: Promoter stake to go up by 3-3.5%

NCC issues 1.8 crore convertible warrants: Promoter stake to go up by 3-3.5%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement