Taxpayers taking ITR deadline seriously, 'Do it yourself' approach gaining popularity: Clear's Archit Gupta

ITR filing: The deadline for filing an ITR for financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has recently asked taxpayers to file their return at the earliest as the finance ministry is not contemplating extension of the due date.

With July 31 deadline to file income tax return (ITR) approaching soon, the income tax department is seeing some heavy traffic. The government in a recent reply told Parliament that as of July 24, over 7.4 crore entities filed returns, which is nearly 7 percent more than in FY22. This number is bound to increase significantly if we count people who file ITR even after the deadline passes.

Apart from this, the Do It Yourself (DIY) approach is gaining popularity in return filing , especially with pre-filling option and transparency from government. However, this is more visible in cases of salaried taxpayers who mostly use ITR 1 (Sugam) and ITR 4 (Sahaj) forms, said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO at Clear, in an exclusive interaction with CNBCTV18.com.

Notably, ITR 1 applies to individuals who earn income from salary, rent, or interest. ITR 4, on the other hand, is applicable to those who have income from interest, salary, or rent, and business income and opted for a presumptive taxation scheme.

"DIY taxpayers seek full control and visibility. These days there are different technological platforms too that support the DIY approach. Now, the government provides application programming interfaces (API) for pre-filled data, which simplifies ITR filing," Gupta said.

API integration basically refers to the process of connecting two or more applications or systems to exchange data and perform actions. With API, The tax department has enabled the pre-filling of data already available with the tax authorities. This facility auto-populates some information fields in the ITR form, thus minimising data entry and helping taxpayers in filing returns easily.

Nature of employment is the indicator in case of DIY

As per Gupta, there is an even split across tier 1 and tier 2 cities in the case of DIY. However, the indicator is not where the taxpayers live but rather where they work.

"We can say that Tier 1 taxpayers are more tax savvy. Though the leading indicator is not where they live but where they work. People who are at the desk are more likely to take a DIY approach as compared to those who are on the field," Gupta told CNBCTV18.com.

In terms of cities, he said that Bengaluru and Gurgaon people follow more of the DIY approach. However, Delhi taxpayers use less. Noida taxpayers mostly go for DIY and in Mumbai, there is a certain belt that prefers the DIY approach and the same goes for Pune too.

Tax cloud for 'Do it for me' approach

The tax filing ecosystem also comprises of 'Do it for me' approach. In this case, chartered accountants (CAs) use technologies to serve taxpayers.

"There is tax cloud for CAs that makes them file 100 to 1000 taxpayers within a very short period," Gupta said.

Increase in people using ITR 2 forms

Gupta further said that he can see some increase in people using ITR 2 forms, for filing returns. This is because, Gupta stressed, now many people earn income from trading via exchanges/brokers. So, they have capital gains which are to be mentioned in ITR.

This is also visible as a significant rise in the number of demat accounts has also been noticed. The total number of active demat accounts in India surpassed 12 crore for the first time in June. As per Central Depository Service (CDSL) and National Securities Depository (NSDL), June witnessed the addition of 23.6 lakh new accounts, marking the highest monthly increase since May 2022.

For the uninitiated, salaried individuals, pensioners, or those who have income from multiple houses, capital gains, foreign assets/income, agricultural income exceeding Rs 5,000 per annum, or income from other sources are required to file ITR 2 form.

Changes in ITR filing trends

If we talk about the decade, it's not wrong to say that ITR filing has seen tremendous change. Now, taxpayers are taking deadline adherence very seriously. There is a significant number of taxpayers who are filing returns before the deadline.

The department’s official website shows that 11.46 crore people have registered to file their returns as of July 27. Over 5 crore of these have already filed their returns, of which 4.45 crore returns have been verified and 2.7 crore returns have been processed.

"There is a lot of pre-filed data available now for ITR filing which assist taxpayers such as Form 16, Form 26 AS, and Annual Information Statement (AIS) report. Earlier it was opaque and there was a lot more complexity. Now, there is a lot of transparency from the government side. Taxpayers can match the data better and also refunds are processed faster. There is a diversity of income sources now.

People are more involved in stock market trading and mutual funds. We can say this is an evolution," Gupta told CNBCTV18.com.

On top of these, people these days have different job prospects such as freelancers and social media influencers and they are also required to file ITRs.

Other trends seen in ITR filing

Gupta said that people can also be seen filing nil ITRs.