ITR filing: How to claim tax deductions on donations made to charitable bodies

ITR filing: The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31. Read this to understand what is Section 80G and what one can claim under it

The government allows individuals to claim tax deductions on donations made to eligible charitable organisations under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act. The donations can be mentioned while filing income tax return (ITR) to save on taxes. However, it must be noted that only those organisations approved by the Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) for receipt of donations and issuance of 80G certificates can make one eligible for these deductions.

Decoding Section 80G

Under Section 80G, a taxpayer — individual, companies or firms — can claim income tax deduction for contributions made to certain relief funds and charitable institutions. Those who have opted for the new tax regime cannot avail this deduction. Contributions made through cheque, draft, or cash are eligible for this deduction.

Other contributions in the form of food, material, clothes or medicines do not qualify for tax deduction under Section 80G.

As per Section 80G, donations are eligible for a 100 percent or 50 percent deduction with or without restriction.

How to claim the deduction

To claim a deduction under Section 80G, the taxpayer must provide the details of their donations in ‘Schedule 80G’ in the ITR form as applicable to them.

"This schedule consists of four tables, i.e., Table A, B, C, and D. Each of which corresponds to a different category of NGO/charitable institution. One must ensure that donation information is entered in the correct table," according to Naveen Wadhwa, Deputy General Manager at Taxmann.

While filling the table, a taxpayer will be required to provide the following details of their donations to charitable institutions or specified funds during the year:

1. Name and address of the donee

2. PAN of the donee

3. Total amount of the donation — with a break-up of the amount paid in cash and other modes

4. Eligible amount of the donation, which is the amount that is eligible for deduction

New changes

In the ITR forms for the assessment year 2023-24, a new column has been added to ‘Table D.’

"This column requires disclosure of the ARN (donation reference number) for donations made to entities where a 50 percent deduction is allowed, subject to the qualifying limit. The ARN should be obtained from the donation certificate issued in Form 10BE by the donee institutions and should be mentioned in the ITR," Wadhwa said.

In addition to providing the necessary information in ‘Schedule 80G,’ it is also essential to separately mention the total amount of deduction claimed under Section 80G in Schedule VI-A if taxpayers are filing a return of income in form ITR-2 or ITR-3.