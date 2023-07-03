CNBC TV18
ITR filing: How to claim tax deductions on donations made to charitable bodies

ITR filing: How to claim tax deductions on donations made to charitable bodies

ITR filing: How to claim tax deductions on donations made to charitable bodies
By Anshul  Jul 3, 2023

ITR filing: The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31. Read this to understand what is Section 80G and what one can claim under it

The government allows individuals to claim tax deductions on donations made to eligible charitable organisations under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act. The donations can be mentioned while filing income tax return (ITR) to save on taxes. However, it must be noted that only those organisations approved by the Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) for receipt of donations and issuance of 80G certificates can make one eligible for these deductions.

Decoding Section 80G


Under Section 80G, a taxpayer — individual, companies or firms — can claim income tax deduction for contributions made to certain relief funds and charitable institutions. Those who have opted for the new tax regime cannot avail this deduction. Contributions made through cheque, draft, or cash are eligible for this deduction.

