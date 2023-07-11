ITR filing: Most taxpayers (under the old tax regime) try to make maximum use of the Section 80C limit by investing in popular schemes like PPF, ELSS, and NSCs. Check the 7 other tax deductions that may be available to you above and beyond that.

The deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 is only 21 days away now. Consequently, taxpayers are probably be trying their best to identify all 'income from sources' and file their returns accurately. The taxpayers — who are filing returns under the old tax regime — are well aware of the popular deductions available under various sections that help in lowering the taxable income.

Most of them try to make maximum use of the Section 80C limit by investing in popular schemes such as PPF, ELSS, and NSCs. However, as the upper limit is Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year, most taxpayers exhaust this limit and look for other ways to lower their taxes.

Here’s a look at some lesser-known tax deductions available to taxpayers that can be mentioned while filing income tax return (ITR):

Exemption on medical bills of uninsured parents

If the taxpayers have senior citizen parents who are not covered under any insurance policy but took medical treatment, taxpayers can claim a deduction on their medical bills under Section 80D of up to Rs 50,000.

Home loan

A home loan availed to buy a property can help taxpayers save money every year. All homebuyers can claim a deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh under the head ‘house property,’ mentioned in Section 24. Additional deduction under Section 80EE is given to the home buyers for a maximum of up to Rs 50,000. However, this is applicable only when the amount of loan taken is Rs 35 lakh or less, and the property’s value does not exceed Rs 50 lakh. Also, the loan must have been sanctioned between April 1, 2016, and March 31, 2017.

Additionally, interest payment can also be claimed as a deduction under Section 24 when taxpayers take home loans from friends or relatives to buy a new house.

Contributions made to political parties/charitable organisations

Taxpayers can also avail of a tax deduction if they contribute to a political party or charitable organisation. According to Section 80GGC of the Income Tax Act, any donation made to an acknowledged political parties/charitable organisations can be lawfully claimed for deduction.

Rent paid

Under Section 80GG, a deduction can be claimed if employees do not get a house rent allowance (HRA) as part of their salary or if they are self-employed person. To avail of this deduction, they need to submit Form 10BA. They can claim a deduction of up to Rs 60,000 under this section.

Savings account

Taxpayers can avail of a deduction of up to Rs 10,000 on the total savings account interest income earned. This deduction can be availed under Section 80TTA of the Income Tax Act and is available to an individual and HUF. If the total interest income is below Rs 10,000, then individuals do not have to pay tax on it.

Treatment of disabled person

Under Section 80 DD, taxpayers can claim an exemption up to Rs 75,000 in lieu of the amount spent on treating any disabled person in the family. A tax exemption of up to Rs 1,25,000 can be claimed for the treatment of any critically disabled person in the family.

Capital losses

Taxpayers pay taxes on short-term or long-term capital gains, but many are not aware of the fact that capital losses, if any, can be balanced off against gains.