ITR filing: Most taxpayers (under the old tax regime) try to make maximum use of the Section 80C limit by investing in popular schemes like PPF, ELSS, and NSCs. Check the 7 other tax deductions that may be available to you above and beyond that.
The deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 is only 21 days away now. Consequently, taxpayers are probably be trying their best to identify all 'income from sources' and file their returns accurately. The taxpayers — who are filing returns under the old tax regime — are well aware of the popular deductions available under various sections that help in lowering the taxable income.
Most of them try to make maximum use of the Section 80C limit by investing in popular schemes such as PPF, ELSS, and NSCs. However, as the upper limit is Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year, most taxpayers exhaust this limit and look for other ways to lower their taxes.
Here’s a look at some lesser-known tax deductions available to taxpayers that can be mentioned while filing income tax return (ITR):