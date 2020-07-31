Personal Finance ITR deadline extended but don't wait till September 30 to file it. Here's why Updated : July 31, 2020 06:14 PM IST The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) recently extended the last date for filing belated and revised Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY2018-19 (AY2019-20) to September 30, 2020. This was done in view of the constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to further ease compliances for taxpayers. This belated return can be filed with a late fine of Rs 10,000. A belated return attracts late filing fees under section 234F of the Income Tax Act. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply