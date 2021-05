The Income Tax Department is likely to launch a new e-filing web portal for taxpayers, which they use to file routine income tax returns (ITRs) and perform other tax-related works, on June 7, officials were quoted as saying in a PTI report.

As a result, the existing web portal will be shut for six days between June 1-6, the report said.

Officials said the new portal will be made more user-friendly.

An order issued by the systems wing of the department on Wednesday said the "transition" from the old portal -- www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in -- to the new --www.incometaxgov.in -- will be completed and made operational from June 7.

"In preparation of this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to 6," the order was mentioned as saying in the PTI report.