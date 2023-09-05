IT Department processes over 6 crore ITRs out of 6.84 crore verified returns

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Tuesday, September 5, revealed that the Income Tax Department has verified 6.84 crore income tax returns (ITRs) out of 6.98 crore ITRs that were filed in the assessment year (AY) 2023-24. Among the verified ITRs, over six crore ITRs have been processed until Tuesday. That accounts for more than 88 percent of the verified ITRs, according to the MoF release.

Live TV

Loading...

For AY 2023-24, the Income Tax Department has already issued over 2.45 crore refunds. The average processing time has improved to 10 days for ITRs filed for AY 2023-24 in comparison to 16 days for AY 2022-23, as per the release.

The IT Department was unable to process ITRs as taxpayers have not provided certain information or not fulfilled the action necessary for the process. Of these, around 14 lakh ITRs have not been verified by the taxpayers. The Finance Ministry urged these taxpayers to complete the verification process promptly as only then can the ITRs be processed.

The department has sent messages to taxpayers via their registered e-filing accounts to seek further information for around 12 lakh ITRs. In other cases, taxpayers have not validated their bank account in which the refund is to be credited, even though the IT Department has processed and determined the ITRs.