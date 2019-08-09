#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Is your debt 'good' or 'bad'? It depends

Updated : August 09, 2019 09:49 AM IST

Good debt is manageable within your budget and can help you achieve your goals.
On the flip side, bad debt is unaffordable and can overwhelm your finances.
Is your debt 'good' or 'bad'? It depends
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes

Opening Bell: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 11,100 level on FPI surcharge rollback hopes

GAIL Q1 Earnings Preview: Here's what to expect

GAIL Q1 Earnings Preview: Here's what to expect

NCC Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

NCC Q1 results today: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV