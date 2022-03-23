Is your Aadhaar verified? Here's how to do it online in 2 easy steps

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned authorities and citizens to verify Aadhaar number before accepting it as identity or any other kind of proof. UIDAI has tweeted that any 12-digit number is not an Aadhaar number.

Why is Aadhaar verification important?

Aadhaar verification is essential to ensure that the Aadhaar status is active and valid. Verification of the card is essential if the card is to be used as a valid document for different purposes like proof of residence, proof of identity, and so on, to perform mandatory e-KYC with a bank, to file taxes, or apply for a PAN card, to access important government subsidies.

How to verify Aadhaar

Visit UIDAI's official website

In the 'My Aadhaar Menu, click on ‘Verify an Aadhaar number’ under the ‘Aadhar Services’ tab Aadhaar companies or use the direct link

Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number that is to be verified and enter the captcha code in the specified field

Click on the button ‘Proceed and Verify Aadhaar’

In case the Aadhaar number is genuine, the web page will show ‘Aadhaar Verification Complete’ along with the details such as age band, gender, state, and last three digits of the phone number of the Aadhaar holder.

If an individual fails to get through the verification multiple times and upon verification, the website shows Your Aadhaar quantity doesn’t exist then he/she will need to submit supporting documents to the nearest enrolment center to get their Aadhaar cleared. It would cost Rs 25 plus 18 percent GST to replace the biometric data and individual information on the Aadhaar database.