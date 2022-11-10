Is PUC certificate mandatory for claiming vehicle insurance? Check here

By Anshul

PUC certification determines if a vehicle's smoke emission level meets pollution control standards set by the Indian government. But is it necessary to claim an insurance? Here's what experts say

All vehicles must be certified with the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate in accordance with the law. The PUC has the vehicle's registration number and other important information. Its primary function is to confirm that the amount of carbon monoxide emitted by a vehicle is within legally permissible limits. This makes it one of the most important documents to have when driving in India.

But is a PUC certificate mandatory for vehicle insurance?

Let’s find out.

What IRDAI says?

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has directed insurers not to insure a vehicle unless it has a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate.

According to the notification, vehicle owners must present a valid PUC certificate when renewing their insurance. No vehicle may operate without third-party insurance, according to the law.

This IRDAI decision is based on an August 2017 Supreme Court decision that stated that insurance companies would not insure a vehicle unless it has a valid PUC certificate on the date of policy renewal.

So, does this mean car insurance claims can be rejected if insurers don't have PUC?

According to Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital Ltd, insurers may file claims even if they do not have a PUC certificate.

"The regulator issued a circular on August 26, 2020, clarifying that insurers cannot refuse motor claims because the vehicle lacks a valid PUC certificate," Bajaj said.

However, this does not mean that one can drive a car without a PUC certificate since it is punishable by law.

ALSO READ | Insurance regulator asks general insurers to offer long-term policies

What is the validity of the PUC certificate? Does it vary from petrol to diesel variant?

PUC certificates are valid for six months. As a result, to obtain a new PUC certificate, one must have the car checked and re-tested for pollution emission levels every six months.

Are PUCs required for electric vehicles?

Currently, electric vehicles in India do not require a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

How to get PUC certificate?