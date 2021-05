When your vehicle sustains damage, the first thought that comes to mind is to check if the insurance covers the financial losses. For instance, parking at a mall or public parking place comes with safety at owners’ risk. Most of us have heard of or experienced incidents like damage in the wing mirror of the car or a dent when the car parked next to us opens the door and hits the body of our car. We immediately think about getting it replaced and filing for insurance.

But have you considered whether claiming for small expenses is worth the process and how it will affect the policy? It is important to decide whether you can take the expenses from your pocket or immediately raise a claim. Car insurance comes with several clauses that allow one to maximize the benefits offered under the policy if no claims for small damages are made.

Let us look at the scope of claim settlement benefits and cases when not opting for a claim can be more beneficial:

The Deductibles: A deductible is an amount the insured must pay from their pocket. There are two types of deductible: Compulsory and Voluntary. Compulsory, as the name suggests, has to be paid by the policyholder for every claim they make. The rate of compulsory deductible is set by the regulator.

The compulsory deductible is Rs 1,000 if the car is not exceeding 1,500 cubic capacity and Rs 2,000 if the car has a cubic capacity greater than 1500. Only after the deductible is paid, the insurance policy covers the rest. For instance, you have a compulsory deductible of Rs 2000 and you incur a loss of Rs 1,000. In this case, only if you pay the compulsory deductible of Rs 2000, you can claim the damage amount of Rs 1,000, which is a loss for the insured. Hence, it will be useless to claim for an amount less than or almost the same as the deductible amount.

NCB (no claim bonus): An insured can utilise the benefit of no claim bonus if they do not make any insurance claims in a policy year. This benefit is extended as a discount on the own damage premium amount while renewing the policy in the subsequent year after the claim-free year. The no-claim bonus can go back to zero if a small claim is made. For instance, if the insured claims for small damages like a windowpane, scratch, or dent on the vehicle’s body, they cannot enjoy the benefit of no claim bonus. On the other hand, if they bear the small losses independently without making any claims, it helps pay less for future premiums.

Impact on future premiums: No claim bonus is not the only factor that affects the cost of future premiums. It also depends on the number of accidents a car has been involved in, whether you have been at fault or sustained damage via the second party in an accident. Numerous claims can increase future premiums. Hence, in case of small damages, it is better to bear the loss; instead of risking the chance of losing NCB as well as increasing future premium rates.

It is up to the insured to decide if they want to file a claim or not. But it is better to do some calculations and understand if it is worth claiming insurance for a smaller loss as they will have to bear a higher premium the subsequent year.