Personal Finance Is flood damage covered by your car insurance? Check here Updated : October 20, 2020 11:26 PM IST Floods can cause chaos to a car, damage engines and electrical systems. This means one should surely have car insurance as any comprehensive car insurance covers losses or damages caused by natural calamities, such as floods, cyclones and hailstorms.