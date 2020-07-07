Is COVID-19 changing the way you think about financial stability?

Authored by Vaidyanathan Ramani

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact have taken a major toll on businesses, jobs and incomes all across the globe, forcing people to reconsider their financial situation and shift their priorities. This change is also being reflected in the way people are spending, saving and investing their money.

There are many surveys being conducted which show that people are worried about their financial future, focusing more on saving and turning to instruments that promise financial security at the time of utter crises.

In the last three months, people have become more conservative when it comes to their financial priorities, with discretionary spending falling, and saving, investing rising to the top of the list.

Spending habits of consumers

The economic costs of the lockdown have been significant and people have become more careful about their spending. With ‘Unlock 1.0’ underway, and things slowly starting to limp back to normalcy, there is expected to be an uptick in the consumption of goods and services. Impulse purchases will fall, discretionary spending will get low, and people will try to save more to tide over the uncertainties.

The risk of income means that families have learned to cut back on a lot of expenses. Incurring no expense on eating out, entertainment, travel, clothes, furniture and home decor, will be the new norm. Beyond grocery and utility bills, most households are postponing their expenses.

Term and health insurance plans gain traction

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the health and life insurance landscape in India in many ways. People have now started to take health insurance much more seriously and ever before, and are preferring term life insurance plans over all other life insurance products on offer. The new trends that have surfaced in the last couple of months are expected to continue even in the post-COVID world.

Health Insurance

The sheer fear of getting infected by the deadly coronavirus has now pushed people to realize the importance of having adequate health insurance. The adoption of health insurance has seen a significant jump in the last 3 months.

Today, people are looking to buy a policy with higher sum insured as before COVID-19, people were happy with a sum insured of Rs 5 lakh- Rs 10 lakh as they were not sure of the treatment cost, but now people are going for a cover of up to Rs 30 lakh – Rs 40 lakh to stay adequately protected.

While some are even opting for Rs 1 crore cover as there are insurers who are offering such products at highly affordable prices.

Term life insurance

Just like health insurance, there is a considerable shift in the demand of term life insurance plans as well, which are pure protection products. The industry has witnessed a surge in the term life insurance market and the insurers believe the trend is here to stay for long.

For most life insurers, pure protection policies have made for 50 percent of their total business in the last 3 months. There are two major reasons why the term plans have picked during this global pandemic. First, the fear that COVID-19 has brought with it, especially for individuals with financial dependents. This has resulted in more demand for term plans.

Secondly, the fact that people want to keep away from traditional life insurance plans. Moreover, it’s the sheer uncertainty around income that has pushed people towards guaranteed products.

Invest in products that guarantees capital

There are enough statistics to prove that whenever there has been a pandemic and the market has fallen down, the rebound has been massive and much stronger.

Even during the ongoing corona crises, the Sensex which was hovering at 26,000 points during the month of March has successfully managed to climb back to almost 35,000 points. Therefore, it may be correct to say that events like these are the right time to invest your money in equity markets either directly or through ULIPs and mutual funds.

Investing your money while prices are down can be a smart move so that you can get good returns when prices rise. One of the best available options to invest in amidst the current market situation is Capital Guarantee Solution plans – a combination of ULIP and Traditional Products.

Under such plans, as per the policy terms, the premium that you pay throughout the policy term is 100 percent guaranteed. Meaning, no matter how worse the market may get, the premiums paid towards the policy remain 100 percent secured.

Take note

During times like these, it is important to understand people’s outlook towards personal finances, investment and spending. The market trends clearly point towards both term life and health insurance starting to become a cornerstone of personal financial planning in times of the COVID-19.

The pandemic has definitely accelerated awareness about insurance in India where insurance penetration remains low even today. The fact that people are investing even if the trends are not as pronounced as western markets indicate that on average the Indian population has improved its literacy and knowledge of such instruments and trends. In the past, those who invested in downturns made good returns and the expectation continues to be the same this time around.