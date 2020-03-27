Healthcare

IRDAI to keep motor third party insurance rates unchanged beyond March 31

Updated : March 27, 2020 08:00 PM IST

Earlier in March, the insurance sector regulator had released a draft proposal to increase TP premiums by 2-10 percent from April 1.

IRDAI revises premium rates on a yearly basis, except long-term policies for cars, bikes where it changes every three years and five years, respectively.