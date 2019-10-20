#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 18
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Irdai tells insurers to make sure insurance ads are clear, fair and not misleading

Updated : October 20, 2019 06:39 PM IST

Regulator Irdai has asked insurers to ensure that advertisements of insurance products are clear and do not convey a fabricated sense of security to prospective customers.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) in a circular on 'insurance advertisements' has prescribed dos and don'ts for insurance companies to comply with.
The mandatory disclosures should be in the same language as that of the whole advertisement.
Irdai tells insurers to make sure insurance ads are clear, fair and not misleading
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

September quarter could be worse than Q1; Maruti, L&T among 4 stocks to buy for 2-3 years

September quarter could be worse than Q1; Maruti, L&T among 4 stocks to buy for 2-3 years

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Indian airlines' winter capacity up by 1%, Jet Airways exit creates void of 3600 departures per week

Indian airlines' winter capacity up by 1%, Jet Airways exit creates void of 3600 departures per week

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV