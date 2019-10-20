Personal Finance
Irdai tells insurers to make sure insurance ads are clear, fair and not misleading
Updated : October 20, 2019 06:39 PM IST
Regulator Irdai has asked insurers to ensure that advertisements of insurance products are clear and do not convey a fabricated sense of security to prospective customers.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) in a circular on 'insurance advertisements' has prescribed dos and don'ts for insurance companies to comply with.
The mandatory disclosures should be in the same language as that of the whole advertisement.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more