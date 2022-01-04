IRDAI issues guidelines on surety insurance product: Key things to know

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has released final guidelines to ensure orderly development of surety insurance business in India. These guidelines, IRDAI said, will come into effect from April 1, 2022.

Surety insurance pertains to a contract to perform the promise or discharge the liability of a third person in case of default. As per the guidelines, the surety contracts will include advance payment bond, bid bond, contract bonds, customs and court bond, performance bonds and retention money.

Here are key things to know about IRDAI's new surety bond:

Who will be eligible for this?

All insurers registered under the Insurance Act, 1938, to transact the business of general insurance may transact the business of surety insurance, subject to

compliance with eligibility criteria. No person shall, after the commencement of these guidelines, transact the business of surety insurance in India unless the person is an Indian Insurance Company, IRDAI said.

What are the essential features of surety insurance contract?

The essential features of a surety insurance contract shall be as follows:

It shall be a contract of guarantee under Section 126 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872.

It is a contract to perform the promise, or discharge the liability of a third person in case of his/her default. The person who gives the guarantee is called the “Surety”; the person in respect of whose default the guarantee is given is called the “principal debtor”, and the person to whom the guarantee is given is called the “creditor”.

A contract of surety shall be deemed to be an insurance contract only if made by a surety who or which, is an insurer registered under the Insurance Act, 1938 to transact the business of general insurance.

Why has this been issued?

These guidelines follows recommendations of a working group set up by the regulator to suggest steps to promote surety insurance business in the country. The working group had suggested that the surety bonds should be accepted as an alternative form of guarantee by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and government departments and accordingly reflected in the appropriate contract documents.

How will it impact the insurance landscape?

According to Vikash Khandelwal, CEO at Eqaro Guarantees, the issuance of final guidelines for surety insurance by the IRDAI is a landmark event that will herald a new era in the underwriting of construction-related risks and provide much-needed relief to the infrastructure sector.

"The norms will help regulate/develop surety as a business in India which otherwise is an accepted norm in the western countries. Allowing the surety insurers to work alongside the banks and other financial institutions to share risk-related information and technical expertise will help foster a robust ecosystem and prevent contagion," he said.

Is there anything on which IRDAI is missing out?

Khandelwal said that it would have been ideal if the final norms had also provided for a specialist surety insurance company

"There is also a 10 percent cap subject to a limit of Rs 500 crore on the quantum of surety business that an insurer can write. The guidelines are also silent on the right of recourse available to a surety insurance company in the event of a default by the contractor. These are critical and may impede the creation of surety-related expertise and capacities and eventually deter insurers from writing this class of business," he said.