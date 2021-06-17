IRDAI issues guidelines on standard professional indemnity policy for intermediaries; details here

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has recently come out with guidelines on standard professional indemnity policy for insurance intermediaries, including brokers, corporate agents and web aggregators.

These guidelines will come into effect from July 1.

According to the new guidelines, professionals and professional entities can be sued by their clients for errors or negligence during the course of their professional duties.

A professional indemnity policy is a liability insurance product that protects individuals giving professional advice and professional entities against negligence claims by their clients for errors and omissions. It covers financial loss suffered by the clients resulting from a breach of professional duty.

IRDAI said that every general insurer should endeavour to offer the standard professional indemnity for insurance brokers, corporate agents, web aggregators and insurance marketing firms.

Commenting on the development, Naval Goel, Founder and CEO, PolicyX.com said that there has been always a requirement of such provision to further strengthen the significance of the brokers, aggregators and intermediaries and to assure complete faith of customers in such parties.

“While earlier, there was a provision of indemnity policy but it was not crystal clear and in fact parties, i.e. brokers, aggregators and intermediaries were facing challenges in obtaining this policy because of lack of clarity. However, I believe the new standardized policy will make the process a lot easier to get a policy with this announcement for intermediaries,” Goel said.

Also, with this standard professional indemnity policy, Goel said that the consumers will have a direct benefit as they can be assured that in case there is a breach of contract then they will surely get their money back and brokers, aggregators and intermediaries will be able to successfully handle such complaints without leaving the customers in dilemma.

Goel adds that this will further reinforce the trust of customers and give intermediaries the chance to serve more people.

-With inputs from PTI

