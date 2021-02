The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) encourages all general and health insurance companies to offer ‘Mashak Rakshak’ – a standard vector-borne disease health policy from April 1, 2021.

This policy, the insurance regulator said, will address the needs of the public for getting health insurance coverage for specified vector-borne diseases.

Vector-borne diseases result from an infection transmitted to humans and other animals by blood-feeding anthropods, such as mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas. These are a major public health concern, and they affect a large number of people all around the world.

According to IRDAI’s announcement, the premium under this product will be on a pan India basis and no geographic location or zone-based pricing will be allowed.

“The total amount payable in respect of the coverages offered will not exceed 100 percent of the sum insured during a policy period. The standard product will offer policy tenure of one year (12 months) and will comply with all the provisions of health insurance,” IRDAI said.

Amit Chhabra, Head - Health insurance at Policybazaar, said, “According to a last-year report by the World Health Organization (WHO), vector-borne diseases account for more than 17 percent of all infectious diseases. They cause more than 7 lakh deaths annually, the report states."

"Additionally, in over 128 countries more than 3.9 billion people are at risk of contracting dengue, with an estimation of 96 million cases per year. The cost of treatment for dengue can range anywhere from Rs 25,000 to Rs 70,000. Therefore, having a vector-borne disease plan in place will help the customers to protect themselves from the vector-borne disease.”

Vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria have always been common in India. However, people take them lightly in the initial phase. As the proper treatment is not given on time, Chhabra opined, there have been cases when people have ended up in death or other serious conditions.

“The lack of treatment is mostly due to insufficient money or carelessness. Therefore, to take control of such unforeseen situations, it is better to opt for an insurance cover for vector-borne diseases. Having an insurance policy for the vector-borne disease is emphasized so that one doesn’t end up losing their financial stability, and health, in case of an emergency,” he said.

Naval Goel, CEO & founder of PolicyX, also hailed IRDAI’s move.