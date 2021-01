The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has directed all life insurance companies to offer a standard individual immediate annuity product named 'Saral Pension' by April 1, 2021.

According to the insurance regulator, this will be a single premium, non-linked, non-participating immediate annuity plan. The framework for the plan has been fixed by the regulator and will be standard across insurers.

Karthik Raman, CMO & Head – Products, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said the aim of this product is to eliminate any confusion in customers' minds that arises out of the different features attached to the product and the varying prices on account of these features.

Also, it is expected to drive awareness among people.

"With most Indians retiring around the age of 58-60 years, it is imperative to properly plan it. Steadily increasing annual inflation can significantly dent one's retirement savings. It is also a stage of life where healthcare costs are on the rise. Investing in an annuity plan that provides guaranteed payouts helps one to lead a comfortable, secured life post-retirement," Raman explains.

The minimum age for entry in this plan will be 40 years, while there will be no exit age since it will be a whole life plan.

According to Vivek Jain, Head- Investment, Policybazaar, GST on this product would be similar to the existing rate of 1.8 percent. The guaranteed surrender value of 95 percent of purchase price after six months of policy purchase in case of any critical illness will be available. The loan against policy option with EMI up to 50 percent of the annuity amount will be applicable.