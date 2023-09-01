Insurance regulator allows modifications to withdrawn products in favor of existing policyholders

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has given the green light for modifications to withdrawn life insurance products, benefiting existing policyholders. IRDAI's latest circular permits life insurers to extend additional options and benefits to policyholders whose products or policies had previously been withdrawn and closed for new business.

This move is set to provide policyholders with greater flexibility and a wider array of choices in managing their insurance portfolios.

The circular, which comes into immediate effect, applies exclusively to policyholders who already have active policies on the books of the insurer. The primary aim behind this directive is to empower existing policyholders and enhance their experience with life insurance products.

Key highlights of the circular:

Addition of existing riders

Policyholders will now have the option to add existing riders that are currently open for sale to their policies. This addition allows them to customise their coverage to better suit their individual needs.

Premium payment modes

The circular permits the addition of premium payment modes or frequencies. This change gives policyholders more control over their financial commitments, allowing them to align premium payments with their financial circumstances.

Reduction in interest rate for revivals/policy loans

Policyholders seeking to revive their lapsed policies or access policy loans will benefit from a reduced interest rate. This modification aims to make policy revival and loan options more financially viable for policyholders.

Enhanced income benefits

Policyholders will now have the option to add one or more payment frequencies to their income benefits. This addition can provide them with a more predictable and flexible income stream from their policies.

The IRDAI's circular represents a significant step toward safeguarding the interests of existing policyholders and ensuring that they can maximise the value of their life insurance coverage. It is expected that these modifications will positively impact the insurance landscape, making life insurance products more adaptable and customer-centric.

As the circular takes immediate effect, existing policyholders can begin to explore and utilize these enhancements to further secure their financial future through life insurance coverage.