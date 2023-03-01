IRCTC partners with HDFC Bank to launch co-branded travel credit card: Key features

The credit card provides the customers exclusive benefits and maximum savings on bookings of train tickets booked through the IRCTC’s ticketing website and through IRCTC Rail Connect app. It also offers attractive joining bonus, discounts on bookings and access to the several executive lounges at railway stations across the country.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) and HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced a partnership to launch co-branded travel credit card called IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card to enhance travel experience of customers. The newly launched co-branded card is in a single variant and is available exclusively on NPCI’s Rupay network.

The credit customers can apply for the credit card through the websites of both IRCTC and HDFC Bank and access key details of the card through the app. They can also walk in to the nearest HDFC Bank branch to apply for the card.

Key features and benefits of the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card include:

Welcome Benefit - Rs 500 Amazon voucher on card activation within 30 days of card issuance

5 Reward Points per Rs 100 spent on ticket bookings at www.irctc.co.in

5 percent Cashback on booking via Smart Buy

1 Reward Point per Rs 100 spent (not applicable on EMI, Fuel and Wallet re-load txns, on rental payments and Government related transactions)

8 Complimentary IRCTC Railway Lounge Access per year

Additional reward Points on AC ticket booking

Rs 500 Welcome Gift voucher on card activation within 30 days of card issuance.

Gift Voucher worth INR 500 on spends of INR 30,000 within 90 days

1 percent Transaction charges waiver on IRCTC Website and App

The credit card was launched by Rajni Hasija, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC, Parag Rao, Group Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and IT, HDFC Bank and Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI at a launch ceremony held at New Delhi.

"The card combines the strength of two leading Indian brands to deliver superior value and an enhanced customer experience to travellers. It will leverage HDFC Bank’s expertise as the market leader in card issuance in the country, offering its best-in-class rewards programme, and IRCTC’s unmatched services on train travel," said the official statement.

Commenting on the association, IRCTC MD & Chairman Rajni Hasija said, "HDFC Bank is among the largest and most trusted banks in the country. We are delighted to partner with them for this initiative."

"The co-branded card offers exclusive access to newly opened state-of-the-art lounges available at most of the major railway stations. The credit card will help to streamline online transactions and at the same time offer best-in-class benefits as well as experience to our customers."

Parag Rao of HDFC Bank said that the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card will enable the Bank to offer the card to millions of Indians across the country. "Indian Railways is one of the biggest public sector enterprises in the country and we are delighted to be the first private sector bank to partner with IRCTC to enhance customer experience for train travellers, right from the time of booking their tickets. As the largest card issuer in the country, it is our endeavour consistently to find new ways to nurture and support the payments ecosystem in India."

"At RuPay, we have customers at the heart of all our offerings & innovations. We are happy to partner with IRCTC & HDFC Bank for a cobranded credit card which will offer seamless payment convenience and appealing benefits to customers for rail travel as well as their shopping needs. With RuPay Credit Cards now enabled on UPI for payments, this cobranded card will provide impetus to further adoption and reach of digital payments across India," said NPCI COO Praveena Rai.