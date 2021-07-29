Investor nomination: Importance and efficient way to drive that across industry

As per Regulation 29 A of SEBI Mutual Funds Regulations, 1996, mutual funds are required to provide an option to the individual unitholders to nominate in the manner specified in the Fourth Schedule. Nomination is a facility that enables an individual unitholder to nominate a person, who can claim the Units held by the unitholder or the redemption proceeds thereof in the event of death the unitholder.

SEBI - Capital Market Regulator & AMFI has taken many steps and efforts to communicate to investors who have not done nomination. Despite those diligent efforts today “Folios without nominee” stands approx. 20 percent to 25 percent ^ of total folios Industry have.

Pandemic situation has further emphasized the criticality of “Investor Nomination”. Today those who have lost their loved ones (who were unitholders) are facing tough time investing the units.

To further make things easy, AMFI has issued the standard procedure of transmission of units to the claimant/s on death of sole unitholder or all unitholders, where there is no nominee registered. Any legal process is always lengthier, cumbersome and time consuming, so nomination can avoid this pain taking process and make investment easier to transfer.

Why “Nomination’ is important supported by a few key stats:

• As per AMFI data, total folios are 9.78 crore. Out of this single holding folios are approx. 65 percent# which makes it to 6.36 crore. Out of this 6.36 crore if we apply 30 percent folios are without nominee…it amounts to 1.9 crore.

• These 1.9 crore includes (1) folios were created prior Nominee declaration was made mandatory, (2) Folio’s investors did not want to choose a nominee.

• Its worth to note that as per AMFI the total unclaimed amount (Dividends & Redemptions) are approx. 1,100 crore (as per ET wealth estimates it is 17,880 crore).

• Folios without nominee will have significant share in the unclaimed amount. Unclaimed amount automatically after stipulated timeline (7 years) will be moved to Investor's Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

• Today, on a simple average…an investor has 3-4 Folios# cutting across multiple AMCs. If investors need to file nominations, they need to submit the physical forms to individual AMCs by visiting them or their respective RTAs. In this pandemic situation its even harder for Investors to visit AMCs/RTAs office.

• AMCs today spent time/effort and incurs cost in processing those units transfer request where nomination wasn’t there.

Efficient way to handle and reduce this “Folios without nominee”:

• AMCs now need to have special focus on “Folios without nominees” and thinking of doing innovative ways to reach & educate investors (or their MFDs/RIAs) specifically during this pandemic period.

• Redirect Investors/Distributors/RIAs to use MFU which is the only platform to have Digital mode for updating or modifying nomination across folios. It is completely digital and easier/efficient way.

• Conduct Webinar/Awareness programs on importance of choosing nomination

• Identify “Investors/MFDs/RIA” who got benefited by choosing nomination as examples and drive their messages to their Investors (who have nil nominees)

• Certifications & Recognitions for those MFDs/RIAs who drive this successfully for their investors.

• Awareness videos (not more than 2 mins including vernacular languages) on importance and how efficiently they can update/modify nomination (MFU is preparing Nomination process videos to create such awareness)

To summarize, folios without nominees results in significant issues to the MF Industry and have direct impact on directly increasing Unclaimed amount too.

Investors/MFDs should understand the criticality and considering the uncertainty this Pandemic situation has created…should opt to update nominee and use technology and easier process like what MFU has created. It is a win-win situation for all the stakeholders.

The author, Ganesh Ram, is MD and Chief Executive Officer at MF Utilities. The views expressed are personal