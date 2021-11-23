Investment portfolio rebalancing: Does climate change, chip shortage, Fed tapering warrant immediate action?

Climate change, chip shortage and US Fed tapering have been in the news for quite some time. While all of these have the potential to impact markets, the biggest question here is that should investors make any changes or say rebalance their portfolios when similar phenomena occurs?

The answer to this is that- investors should always consider the factors in regard to their impact and take a decision accordingly, said Viraj Nanda, CEO at Globalise while talking to CNBC-TV18.

Put simply, rebalancing a portfolio is done at both the strategic and tactical levels. While strategic rebalancing involves incorporating long-term factors, tactical rebalancing allows for adjusting the portfolio for more immediate factors.

Talking specific about climate change , Nanda said that it is a long term factor and has the potential to impact investment returns over the very long term.

“So, it should be a core factor in the portfolio construction process,” he said while speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18.

“The recently concluded UN summit on climate change – COP26, resulted in countries adopting several new measures to address climate change, reduce emissions, promote clean energy, reduce deforestation and nudge governments to fund many of the above-mentioned initiatives. These factors put together have an outsized impact on the future of investments,” he further said.

Hence, Nanda suggested that rather than looking at immediate rebalancing, the investors should incorporate climate change-oriented factors as a core tenet in the portfolio design phase.

“Any portfolio that does not include climate change as one of the key components should go ahead and incorporate that in the investment policy statement,” he told CNBC-TV18.

“The first of these is mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply chain was disrupted as most of the semiconductor is fabricated in Asia. The Fed tapering is again triggered by the pandemic. The Fed began buying increased amounts of bonds to inject cash into the economy. Now that the pandemic is mostly behind us and the US economy is on the path to recovery, the Fed no longer needs the extraordinary quantitative easing measures. So, depending on the pace of the tapering, one could technically rebalance a portfolio only to take advantage of the short term impacts, such as reducing exposure to longer-term bonds in the portfolio,” he said.

Similarly, he added that one could take advantage of the chip shortage and increase exposure to the semiconductor sector, simultaneously reducing exposure to the firms that are heavily dependent on the availability of chips.

